Veros Market Cap Reaches $56,267.70 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $56,267.70 and $13,084.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.