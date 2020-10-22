WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

