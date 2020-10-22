Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.41 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 17.50-18.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $17.50-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.25. 26,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,585. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $206.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.63.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

