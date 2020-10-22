Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $207.19 and last traded at $204.25, with a volume of 26515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.83.

The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

