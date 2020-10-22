Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

