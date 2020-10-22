Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

