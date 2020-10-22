Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $1,707,611.05 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $1,707,611.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00.

Workday stock opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.