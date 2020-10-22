Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,173,292.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00.

On Monday, August 31st, James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

