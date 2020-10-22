Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.