Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Xilinx updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 41,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. 140166 upped their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

