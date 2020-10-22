Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XLNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

XLNX opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

