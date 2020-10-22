Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

