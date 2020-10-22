Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,816 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 46.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yandex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,900,000 after purchasing an additional 687,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 8.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,636,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,914,000 after purchasing an additional 349,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

