Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $233,105.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $233,105.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00512540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00045501 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.