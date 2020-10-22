Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

