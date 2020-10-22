Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $99.10 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

