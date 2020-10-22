Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $99.10 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.