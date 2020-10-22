Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Buy”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marsh & McLennan have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, enhancements to digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing over the past several years driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. It has maintained a strong balance sheet and generated consistent financial cash flows for the past several years. Its disciplined capital management has enabled it to undertake prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, it has been suffering a low investment income phase. Its rising operating expenses and high debt level continue to bother. High exposure to adverse forex and weak guidance remain concerns.”

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,651. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.