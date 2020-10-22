Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Hold

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NVCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.65. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

