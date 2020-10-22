Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

