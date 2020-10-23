-$0.08 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.50.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.