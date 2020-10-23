$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

