$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

