1,333 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,782,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 739,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,731,000 after purchasing an additional 217,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $193.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

