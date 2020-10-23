2,022 Shares in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Spartan Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Spartan Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spartan Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $11.21 on Friday. Spartan Energy has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51.

About Spartan Energy

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

