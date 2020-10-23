2,364 Shares in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

GLDM stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

