3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

