4,000 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

