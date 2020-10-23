405 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

