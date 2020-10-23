4,513 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 815.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

