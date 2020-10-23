6,734 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.65 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

