7,350 Shares in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 91,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 388,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th.

