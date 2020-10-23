A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.