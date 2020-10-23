AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

