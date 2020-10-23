Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 874.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,707,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE USB opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

