Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

