Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,873,000 after buying an additional 239,445 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

