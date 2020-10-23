Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

