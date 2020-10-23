Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,615.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

