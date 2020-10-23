Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 254 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

