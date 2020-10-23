Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 477 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

