Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 7,821 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

