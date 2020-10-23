AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

