Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $425,899.73 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $211.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Accenture by 20.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

