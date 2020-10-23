ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,427,000 after buying an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after buying an additional 266,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after buying an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

