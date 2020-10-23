ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $98.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,785 shares of company stock worth $8,576,341 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $7,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

