Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,524.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after acquiring an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after buying an additional 1,203,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.