Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

