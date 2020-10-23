adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

adidas stock opened at €282.10 ($331.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €243.78. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

