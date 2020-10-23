Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have also moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s prospects. Its Medical and Veterinary schools has witnessed COVID-19-led reduced clinical weeks and the loss of housing revenues. Also, cancellation of ACAMS in person conferences and lower contribution from Becker due to the delay of CPA testing as well as constrained customer spending are concerning. Although enrollment of new and total students grew 5.9% and 6.9% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, uncertain market conditions are threatening the company.”

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE ATGE opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.