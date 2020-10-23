Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $250.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Aduro Biotech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

